Windows 11 Patch Tuesday (KB5022845 ) fixes image search in the Taskbar and more

You know what day this is if you are reading this post, and it's not Valentine's day. It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means its Patch Tuesday for Windows 11 owners. The February 2023 update has been labeled as KB5022845, and once you install it on your PC, it will update the Windows 11 version number to 22621.1265. Check out the full release notes:

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system. Improvements This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5022360 (released January 26, 2023).

This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the February 2023 Security Updates. Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.1190 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Highlights

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when you convert or reconvert Japanese Kanji using a multibyte character set (MBCS) app. The cursor might move to the wrong location when you type.

This update addresses an issue that affects picture files you find using search on the taskbar. This issue stops you from opening those pictures in the photo application you choose.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.

This update addresses an issue that affects some game controllers. When the game controller is connected to the computer, the computer might not go to Sleep mode.

Improvements

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

New! This update changes the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you install this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates will display on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates page. On that page, you can control which optional updates you want to install.

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

This update addresses a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affects COM+ applications.

This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe. It stopsresponding.

This update addresses an issue that might affect the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects mstsc.exe . It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

This update addresses an issue that causes Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC) to stop responding. This occurs when they process Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects the ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF). Some applications stop responding or do not open. These include Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

This update addresses an issue that might affect applications that use Microsoft Edge WebView2 to display content. Applications that use WebView2 include Microsoft Office and the Widgets app. The content might appear blank or greyed out.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Group Policy for Expanded Toasts.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration.

Known issues

Applies to Symptom Workaround IT admins Using provisioning packages on Windows 11, version 22H2 (also called Windows 11 2022 Update) might not work as expected. Windows might only be partially configured, and the Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly. Provisioning packages are .PPKG files which are used to help configure new devices for use on business or school networks. Provisioning packages which are applied during initial setup are most likely to be impacted by this issue. For more information on provisioning packages, please see Provisioning packages for Windows. Note Provisioning Windows devices using Windows Autopilot is not affected by this issue. Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue. If you can provision the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2, this will prevent the issue. We are presently investigating and will provide an update in an upcoming release. IT admins Copying large multiple gigabyte (GB) files might take longer than expected to finish on Windows 11, version 22H2. You are more likely to experience this issue copying files to Windows 11, version 22H2 from a network share via Server Message Block (SMB) but local file copy might also be affected.Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue. To mitigate this issue, you can use file copy tools that do not use cache manager (buffered I/O). This can be done by using the built-in command-line tools listed below: robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. IT admins Updates released February 14, 2023 or later might not be offered from some Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers to Windows 11, version 22H2. The updates will download to the WSUS server but might not propagate further to client devices. Affected WSUS servers are only those running Windows Server 2022 which have been upgraded from Windows Server 2016 or Windows Server 2019. This issue is caused by the accidental removal of required Unified Update Platform (UUP) MIME types during the upgrade to Windows Server 2022 from a previous version of Windows Server. This issue might affect security updates or feature updates for Windows 11, version 22H2. Microsoft Configuration Manager is not affected by this issue. To mitigate this issue, please see Adding file types for Unified Update Platform on premises. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

The latest update should start rolling out today and become available via Windows Update, or you can simply wait and your Windows 11 PC will do it for you. If you need to install the patch on an offline machine, you can download the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.