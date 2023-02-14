Firefox 110 is out with improved data import, GPU sandboxing, and more

Mozilla Foundation has released a new feature update for the Firefox browser. Version 110 is now available for download in the Release channel, bringing customers support for the data import from more browsers, GPU sandboxing on Windows, and various performance and security improvements. Here is what is new.

What is new in Firefox 110?

New Features: It's now possible to import bookmarks, history and passwords not only from Edge, Chrome or Safari but also from Opera, Opera GX, and Vivaldi for all the folks who want to move over to Firefox instead!

GPU sandboxing has been enabled on Windows.

Note : A bug in the popular X-Mouse Button Control (XMBC) tool may cause mouse wheel scrolling to stop working. The author(s) are working on an update. Meanwhile, scrolling can be restored by reconfiguring XMBC: either disable the Make scroll wheel scroll window under cursor option in the global settings, or enable the Disable scroll window under cursor option if using a custom profile for Firefox.

On Windows, third-party modules can now be blocked from injecting themselves into Firefox, which can be helpful if they are causing crashes or other undesirable behavior.

Date, time, and datetime-local input fields can now be cleared with Cmd + Backspace and Cmd + Delete shortcut on macOS and Ctrl + Backspace and Ctrl + Delete on Windows and Linux.

GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is enabled by default on macOS and Linux.

WebGL performance improvement on Windows, MacOS and Linux.

Enables overlay of hardware-decoded video with non-Intel GPUs on Windows 10/11, improving video playback performance and video scaling quality. Fixes: Various security fixes. Other changes: Colorways are no longer available in Firefox, at least not in the same way. You can still access your saved and active Colorways by selecting Add-ons and themes from the Firefox menu. Additionally, you can now install Colorways from all of the previous collections by visiting Colorways by Firefox on the Mozilla Add-ons website. Developers: Developer information for Firefox. Web Platform: Firefox now supports CSS named pages, allowing web pages to perform per-page layout and add page-breaks in a declarative manner when printing.

Firefox now supports CSS size container queries, see the MDN page for documentation on this feature.

Firefox will update itself automatically the next time you restart the browser. You can also force-update it to the latest release by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox or downloading the installer from the official website. Full release notes for Firefox 110 are available here.