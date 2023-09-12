1, 2, and 4TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 External SSDs selling at huge discounts on Amazon

In case, you are in need of a fast, snappy storage option with some great deal on it, the 4TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD might be a great option for you. Currently, it is selling for only $399.99 after a huge 50% discount on its original MSRP of $799.99 on Amazon. With this deal, you get to save $400 so, you might want to get it for yourself today.

This external solid-state drive features read and write speeds of up to 3000MB/s and 2500MB/s, respectively, with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), making it capable of moving 50GB in under a minute. It not only offers dual-mode compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 but also USB-C (10Gbps), offering up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2.

The PRO-G40 SSD comes in an ultra-rugged design with high-level IP68 dust and water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, 3m drop resistance, and pro-grade enclosure making it a reliable device for all your work. Its cool aluminum core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds under its heaviest workflows.

The 4TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 External SSD (Up to 3000MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), USB-C (10Gbps), IP68 dust/Water Resistance): $399.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also get its 1TB and 2TB variants available at 47% and 49% discounts, respectively:

