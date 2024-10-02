Microsoft Store gets updated home page with app categories

After one long month of waiting, Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel finally received a new preview build, 27718. In addition to numerous fixes and small changes in the build itself, Microsoft announced an update to the Microsoft Store. It now has a slightly updated home page with a reworked categories experience.

With version 22409 and newer, the Microsoft Store app has a stripe of app categories right below the featured applications and games. Interestingly, the same line of categories is available in the stable version but only in sections like apps and games. The latest update brings it to the home page as well. Here is how Microsoft describes it:

Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels running version 22409.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: App Categories: The apps page on the Microsoft Store will now show a new categories experience just under the featured section. Clicking on any of the options will lead you to a page where you can browse a variety of apps for that category. We hope you find this new experience helpful as you browse the store to find your next favorite app. Let us know what you think!

Although the update was announced in the release notes for build 27718, the updated Microsoft Store app is available not only for Canary Insiders but for those testing Dev builds as well.

The Microsoft Store app will update itself automatically (unless you turned off automatic updates), but you can speed things up by heading to the Downloads section and clicking the "Get updates" button.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently split the Library page with a dedicated section for downloads and updates. Also, app updates now have proper changelogs, which make it much easier to see what is new.