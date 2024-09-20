33 Immortals' second playtest is live now for Xbox Insiders across PC and console

The upcoming roguelike that hosts 33 players in cooperative battles, 33 Immortals, just kicked off another playtest for Xbox Insiders. The latest session will last for 10 days, and it's available for both Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S owners, with the studio looking for feedback on the experience. A playtest occurred last month for Xbox players too.

The latest playtest will last for 10 days, running from now through September 30. A whole lot of changes have hit the current build too. The full list can be seen here, while highlights can be seen below:

Added a new Feats system for player growth.

Reworked the Quests system.

Added new Shrines for players to get buffs from.

Reworked Sword of Justice and Daggers of Greed Mastery.

Fixed a bug where players were randomly crashing in combat on Xbox consoles.

Fixed a bug where the game would crash during the Adam and Eve introduction on Xbox consoles.

Fixed a bug where idling in Dark Woods would cause performance issues and freezes.

Fixed a bug where having multiple stacks of Slow would cause performance issues.

Here's how to enter the playtest:

Sign-in on your Xbox Series X|S console or Windows PC and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary)

Navigate to Previews > 33 Immortals

Select Join

Wait for the registration to complete and be directed to the Store and install 33 Immortals Beta

Developed by the minds behind titles like Jotun and Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus Games's latest project goes for a massive cooperative experience. Here's how the developer sets the setting:

Play a damned soul, and rebel against God’s final judgment. Dive straight into epic 33-player co-op battles with instant “pick-up and raid” matchmaking. Cooperate with your allies to survive against hordes of monsters and massive, challenging bosses. Expand your arsenal and equip powerful new relics to permanently upgrade your soul. Face the wrath of God in a fight for your eternal life.

Thunder Lotus Games has said that the playtest will have a limited number of slots, so make sure to jump in before the limit is reached. The team also encouraged players to report any bugs they find to help ongoing development as well.