Microsoft: Windows Server 2025 now generally available alongside System Center 2025

Microsoft has announced the general availability (G.A.) of Windows Server 2025 today starting with build 26100.1742. It is the latest version of Server OS and is also a long-term servicing channel (LTSC) release. As such, extended support for Windows Server 2025 will be for nearly 10 years till 10th October 2034. Mainstream support, meanwhile, will last till 9th October 2029.

Microsoft writes:

Windows Server 2025 is now generally available. It delivers security advancements and new hybrid cloud capabilities in a high performing, AI-capable platform. Windows Server 2025 is Microsoft’s latest Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release for Windows Server.

In terms of features and improvements, Microsoft claims enormous improvements to I/O throughput performance on Windows Server 2025. The company added more details about such storage improvements later in a separate post. Other improvements include those related to GPU virtualization in the form of GPU Partitioning or Multi-Instance GPU, VBS enclaves, and more.

Similar to Windows 11 24H2, Server 2025 will also receive updates in the form of checkpoint cumulatives, a new way to deliver the latest updates.

Alongside the release, Microsoft has confirmed three known issues. They include an English language-related bug during install, an issue with very high thread count CPUs (those with more than 256 threads/logical processors), and a 'boot device inaccessible' startup error in iSCSI (Internet Small Computer Systems Interface) environments.

In the case of the high core count issue, Microsoft says users can work around it simply by limiting the number of cores to 256 or below. You can learn more about them at the links below on Microsoft's official site:

You can download a free 180-day trial for Windows Server 2025 from the Evaluation Center here on Microsoft's official site.

Along with Server 2025, System Center 2025 should also be available as previously confirmed by Microsoft. You can get it here from Microsoft's official site.