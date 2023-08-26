X announces Hiring Beta for organizations as it takes on LinkedIn

X (formerly Twitter) has officially announced a new feature that will allow organizations and companies to advertise jobs on the platform. The news comes just a month after a rumor claimed that X is planning to introduce a new service to take on LinkedIn.

Called Hiring, the service which is currently in Beta, will allow companies to post open roles on the platform. The Musk owned company is currently doing a test run with limited companies so don't be surprised if you see your favorite Twitter accounts advertising open positions. X will allow organizations to import data using a supported Applicant Tracking System (ATS) or through an XML feed.

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀



"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

The features offered by X are currently not as comprehensive as LinkedIn but it does give organizations an option to advertise outside of LinkedIn as well as opens up access to a whole new target audience.

Currently, the feature is in Beta and is limited to few companies. X Hiring account has shared a link that companies can use to apply for Beta access.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations.



Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates.



Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

However, Hiring is currently limited to premium subscription and companies paying for X Premium are eligible for Beta access. Along with Hiring, X Premium also comes with a host of other exclusive features including a revenue sharing program. Recently, X lowered the requirements for the program, making it more accessible to Premium subscribers.

Musk has been working hard to navigate through the various issues surrounding Twitter since the acquisition late last year. With the company facing lawsuits from former employees, advertisers leaving the platform, a security breach that allowed everyone to see Twitter Circle tweets, and multiple outages, it has been a rocky ride for Musk's latest experiment.