Xbox Partner Preview roundup: Blindfire and Cronos: The New Dawn announced and more

The latest Xbox Partner Preview is now over, and it had a surprising number of new game reveals, alongside new trailers and info on upcoming games. That includes the release date for Alan Wake 2: The Lake House on October 22, along with the reveals of Subnautica 2, and Remedy's upcoming multiplayer game FBC: Firebreak.

That's not all that was shown and announced today. Indeed, two of the games shown in the Xbox Partner Preview are available to play right now.

Blindfire - available to play now

Developer Double Eleven is making a multiplayer first person shooter where the maps are very dark, and you have to rely on your other senses, along with your weapons, items and abilities to take out enemies. An early access version can be played right now on Xbox Series X|S and Windows via the Xbox Game Preview.

Animal Well - Xbox version now available

The other game Xbox players can check out right now is the Metrovania-style game Animal Well which was previously released for the PC, PS5 and Switch earlier this year.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Developer Bloober Team which just released the Silent Hill 2 remake, is coming back in 2025 with an all new original horror game that's set in both 1980s Poland and in a post-apocalypse future. It looks very scary.

The Legend of Baboo

Here's another game that was announced today. It's a third person action-adventure game that's due in 2025 for Xbox consoles

Mistfall Hunter

This will be a third-person extraction action-RPG set after the mythical Norse mythology event Ragnarök, also known as the end of the world. It's coming to both Xbox and PC and you can go to the game's website to sign up for its upcoming open beta test.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - New trailer and release date

We got a new trailer showing how naval combat will be held with this latest game in the Like a Dragon series. We also got a new earlier release date of February 21, 2025.

Edens Zero

Based on the popular manga from Hiro Mashima, this action RPG is coming to Xbox and PC sometime in 2025

Eternal Strands

This fantasy action adventure game, where you will have to fight some truly huge enemies, is coming in early 2025 to Xbox and PC, and it also will be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass.

Mouse: P.I. - confirmed for Xbox

This previously announced first person shooter, set in a world of black and white 1930s cartoons, got a new trailer and confirmation of an Xbox launch.

Phasmophobia - Xbox launch in October

The hit PC horror game is finally going to make its Xbox debut sometime later this month.

Wheel World

Previously known as Ghost Ride, this different look at a bicycling game is coming to Xbox and PC in early 2025 and it will be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

We got a new trailer for this fantasy themed Souls-like game set in ancient China, and its coming to Xbox and PC in 2025 and its yet another Day One release on Xbox Game Pass.