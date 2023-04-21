Xbox Insiders can check out the Crash Team Rumble closed beta this weekend

If you are a member of the Xbox Insider program, you have a chance to check out a closed beta test this weekend of the upcoming Activision game Crash Team Rumble. This brawler is the latest spin-off of the popular Crash Bandicoot franchise. Here's a quick summary:

Crash Team Rumble takes Crash Bandicoot in a brand new direction, placing the series’ iconic heroes and villains into a 4v4 team-based competition to capture more Wumpa Fruit than the other to claim victory. Get ready to dash, jump, slide, and bounce into an all-new way to Crash.

The closed beta is available now through Monday, April 24. Here's how to sign up:

Sign-in on your Xbox console and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary).

app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary). Navigate to Previews > Crash Team Rumble .

. Select Join .

. Wait for the registration to complete to be directed to the Store and install Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta!

There's only a limited number of spots to enter the closed beta test so you might want to move fast to make sure you get in. If you get in the beta and you like the game, you can pre-order the full version of Crash Team Rumble before it launches on June 20.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.