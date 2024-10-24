Honor reveals Android-15 based MagicOS 9.0 update

HONOR has announced the latest version of its operating system, MagicOS 9.0, which is now based on Android 15. This adds a slew of AI based features to all compatible Honor phones that will be receiving these updates, further improving its voice assistant called "Yoyo" in a similar way that Gemini has taken the place of Google Assistant.

As part of the announcement, HONOR details how it will be integrating AI detection features into its phones, that can help users to detect scams or other AI generated content as it gains traction in the wider world. During the Snapdragon Summit, HONOR detailed some of the other features that will be included in this update as well as the Magic 7 Pro device, where it integrates AI in a similar manner to AI devices such as the Rabbit R1.

The HONOR Magic7 Series will debut the industry’s first on-device AI Agent for an open

ecosystem. From a simple text or voice prompt, the AI Agent can order takeout on the user’s behalf. With consent, it can learn from users’ habits to make intelligent decisions, for example it can understand if the user prefers their coffee with coconut milk, and order accordingly.

The update will be rolled out to HONOR's catalogue of devices over the next few months, with the HONOR Magic V3 being one of the first to receive the update in November 2024. This folding device aims to take the competition to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6 in both thickness and AI software capabilities.

Source: GSMArena

The update will first be available in China, with the international roll out to come in the future, however, the exact dates when this will begin have yet to be confirmed but whether the AI features that it has detailed will fully work with third-party Android based apps outside of China, remains to be seen.

Source: 9to5Mac, GSMArena