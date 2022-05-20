You can now jump to eBay listings directly with stickers in Snapchat

The arrival of COVID-19 made sure that online shopping behavior across the globe is changed for good for the foreseeable future. Although many businesses suffered heavily during the COVID crisis, the digital economy has seen an unprecedented boom.

From customers flocking online to get their hands on indispensable items as the lockdown mode struck to customers spending more online, and more frequently, the substantial increase in the online shopping trend has offered lessons for e-commerce and online retailers.

And, now big tech companies are also joining in on the feast that COVID has served in the form of $219 billion added to US e-commerce sales in 2020-2021 alone.

In the same vein, Snapchat is also making it easier for people to share eBay listings with other users by incorporating them into their Snaps.

The latest share experience will allow users to share with their friends what they are thinking of buying, or what they are selling on eBay. The company also outlined the way users can make use of the new feature:

Open the eBay app and select any listing

Tap the Share icon and then tap the "Snapchat" option to automatically jump to the Snapchat Camera with the automated eBay sticker

From there, create an original Snap with the eBay sticker, and layer on using any of our creative tools

When a Snapchatter sends a Snap that includes an eBay sticker to their story or directly to their friends, the recipient or viewer will be able to tap the eBay sticker to jump back to the listing in the eBay app.

If you are a developer, you can also use a Firebase extension to create a similar experience by generating a sticker for Creative Kit and Snapchat Stories.