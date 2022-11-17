Meta organizes businesses on WhatsApp for users under a new search feature

Meta has announced a search-by-category feature on WhatsApp, allowing users to look for their desired businesses on the platform in a more organized manner. The company is also adding a capability to let users search for a business by entering its name and making secure payments.

Recently, WhatsApp released several new features for its users, such as a 32-person video chat capability and WhatsApp communities that combine different group chats under a single community. It also unveiled in August how users' shopping experience in India would be end-to-end encrypted while giving access to JioMart's complete product catalog.

Expanding on the idea of shopping, Meta’s latest announcement lets users browse for businesses on the platform using categories like banking or travel. They can also look for a particular business by searching its name. According to the company, the capability protects people’s privacy when finding businesses, as the search results cannot be linked back to their accounts.

Meta added that the newly joined businesses on the platform include ones selling groceries or train tickets or helping users open bank accounts. It stated:

“We want people to be able to make a secure payment right from a chat with their credit or debit card, and we recently launched this experience in India. Now, we’re excited to be testing this in Brazil with multiple payment partners. This seamless checkout experience will be a game-changer for people and businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in-person.”

Users in the U.K., Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil can access the search feature and look for businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform.