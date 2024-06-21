You can now pre-order this special Elden Ring Thrustmaster Xbox modular controller for $200

The Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack from developer FromSoftware has just launched, and it's already received lots of great reviews. Now, you can pre-order a limited edition version of an advanced Xbox and PC game controller from Thrustmaster with artwork based on that expansion pack.

The Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro Controller Elden Ring edition for Xbox and PC is now listed at Amazon for a pre-order price of $199.99. Yes, that is a very high price to pay for any game controller, even if it does have official artwork, logos, and colors based on the new Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

However, this controller does have some extra features as well. The big one is that it is a modular gamepad that will allow its owner to hot-swap certain hardware items like its D-pad or its thumbsticks for others.

The main buttons on this controller have mechanical switches which Thrustmaster says will be 64 percent faster compared to the normal membrane buttons you might find on standard Xbox gamepads.

Thrustmaster has also added four additional buttons on the bottom of this controller. Any function can be remapped to be used by those four buttons directly via the gamepad.

The two triggers on this controller include physical locking latches, which should allow for faster actions and attacks in any game. Finally, the included ThrustmapperX software will allow owners to adjust the sensitivity of the controller's thumbsticks and activation travel for the triggers. It can also be used to remap any button on the gamepad.

While the Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack is out now, the Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro Controller Elden Ring edition won't begin to ship for pre-orders until September 30 so you will have to wait a few months before you can use it while playing the expansion.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.