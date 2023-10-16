Bethesda Softworks' head of publishing Pete Hines is departing after 24 years

Pete Hines, one of the most public faces at Bethesda Softworks for 24 years, and who until now has been its head of global publishing, has announced he is leaving the company. His departure comes just a few weeks after the release of Bethesda's biggest game Starfield.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hines stated

After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end. I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life. This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right.

Hines added his thanks to the many people he has worked with at Bethesda Softworks, along with the "hundreds of thousands of fans" he has met over the last 24 years. He said he was "genuinely excited" to check out what Bethesda will create in the future.

Hines joined Bethesda in 1999 as part of its marketing group and later rose in the ranks to become the head of the company's global marketing and communication team. In 2022, after Microsoft acquired Bethesda Softworks's parent company ZeniMax Studios, Hines was promoted to become Bethesda's new head of global publishing.

Bethesda's X account quickly posted a response to Hines's departure in the form of a doctor's note, stating he should be prescribed with a number of fun activities, including "Lots of gaming". It also posted a more serious message about his decision to leave, stating in part:

His contributions have been integral in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organization that it is today. His vision helped push us forward and his hard work inspired us.

At the moment, there's no word from Bethesda on who will take on Hines's previous job as head of global publishing, or indeed if that position will be filled at all.