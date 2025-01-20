Dangbei N2 review: a Linux powered smart projector that offers quality and affordability

Dangbei has been on a roll for the last year or so. I found the Atom and DBOX02 laser projectors to be very good, and today, there is a new and affordable model that isn't too far off from the Atom, though to get to this sort of price, several features had to be cut down within reason.

This is the N2, a 400-lumen compact projector that ditches the Google TV ecosystem in favour of a Linux-based OS running a few key licensed apps to deliver a smooth experience at 1080p with or without HDR.

There are some port limitations as well, with only a single HDMI port as the sole input for a physical connection from a games console or other output device. The USB ports can be used for thumb drives or game controllers, although Bluetooth also features so controllers can pair this way too.

On the underside is a standard mounting hole that allows for some freedom of placement in your room, whilst an angle adjustment flap allows fine-tuning when placed on a flat surface.

Now, with the intro out of the way, let's take a closer look at the component features.

Specifications Operating system Linux Optimum projection distance/size 3.2m/120", 2.7m/100", 2.2m/80", 1.7m/60", 1.3m/45" Resolution 1920x1080 60Hz HDR HDR10, HLG Light source/brightness LED, 400 ISO Lumens Technology LCD Contrast ratio 2000:1 Physical tilt angle 5 degrees Audio Dolby Audio, 2x6W speakers with 300ml sound chamber Projection controls Auto/manual keystone, focus, zoom, obstacle avoidance Built-in apps Licenced Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video & more WiFi casting Yes, 2.4G/5G supported Internal fan noise Ports HDMI, 2xUSB, 3.5mm audio out Dimensions 7.76 x 5.12 x 8.15 inches Price £279 / $279

Fairly decent specs, then, especially given the price at the time of writing! The N2 loses the laser lamp from its siblings in favour of an LED emitter; some may prefer this as it generates less heat and the fan is quieter in operation, although longevity between either is down to individual usage patterns.

Ease of use & Performance

There isn't a whole lot to cover here other than the fundamental basics because that's what this model has compared to some of the advanced features of the Atom and DBOX02. The basics are done well, though, and at this price, I didn't feel anything was missing.

Placing the N2 in your room is no different to any other projector, and Dangbei has a range of recommended distances from the wall or screen based on the best projection size:

Those who have used a smart projector in recent times will feel right at home. The UI and remote-control functions are virtually identical, as are the apps from Prime Video to Netflix and beyond. The only difference is the OS interface when looking at system settings and notifications, though these are still very similar.

The main home screen loads up quickly after powering on the N2, Netflix, YouTube, and so on, load up within a few seconds as well, and at no point did I have issues with WiFi performance/

Since I had already logged into Netflix, YouTube and so on, what greets me is this:

The remote control uses BTLE to connect to the N2, so no line of sight is needed, you can pair up other input devices to use as well either by USB or Bluetooth.

The above photo is of just one ambient ceiling light turned on, which is rated at around 40 watts. Turning on a further light rated to 60 watts results in the following clarity impact:

As you can see the contrast ratio has been affected slightly, it's still usable, but you would not want to watch a movie light this. 400 Lumens can only do so much when projecting a ~65" picture.

A closer look at actual content browsing with the same lighting:

Where the N2 shines (pun intended) is when the lights are dimmed or turned off:

Now, we have an image that is bright and vivid. It feels as vivid as my 65" OLED TV when set to a comfortable level of luminosity.

Getting in a bit closer, here's what it looks like:

It's a 1080p picture, so it isn't quite as crisp as a 4K projector, but it's clear enough to be able to enjoy all the content I tried out, as well as the dual Dolby Sound speakers providing a good amount of clarity and frequency range, though I would recommend connecting external speakers for the best experience.

After about an hour of use, I measured the exhaust temperature at the fan grille, which showed 46C (114F), a reasonable amount of heat but nothing out of the ordinary at this brightness. This was in an open worktop environment, if the N2 is ceiling mounted or inside a cubicle, these temperatures will of course be higher.

Quirks

A microfibre cloth is included in the box, although since the front fascia is glossy...

... I recommend using an antistatic duster to attract away dust versus just swishing it around the fascia and lens with the cloth. Unfortunately, there isn't a way to avoid this on the lens, though, thankfully, dust on the lens rarely ever manifests as being visible on the projected picture.

Settings screens

First up, the input select screen it's plain but does the job:

Main settings:

Screen adjustment (includes auto/manual keystone):

Mounting configurations:

Audio settings:

Bluetooth:

Advanced settings:

Updates

So far, I have seen one OTA update for the N2. The update process does take some time at around 20 minutes:

As can be seen, the update screen boots into a special mode, which ignores any picture keystone/zoom/layout adjustments made in normal mode.

The main update check screen is all done in the normal boot mode, though.

Conclusion

The Dangbei N2 is a no-frills projector. At just over £270 / ~$331, it does exactly what's needed without throwing in additional complexity.

It's bright enough in dim lighting and even better in the dark, though anything brighter than a 60W ceiling light will be a problem for an immersive movie experience.

This model won't replace a living room TV, no, but for a small home theatre only set-up being used in the optimum lighting, and at this price, it could be the budget projector many are looking for.

It also helps that it does not miss any of the key features that make a projector important, such as auto and manual projection alignment, obstacle avoidance, and licensed streaming platforms.