XPAN-enabled Wi-Fi earbuds from Qualcomm may be just around the corner

It appears that Qualcomm is getting ready to launch its first XPAN-enabled product, likely a pair of earbuds. Notably, XPAN technology, introduced back in 2023, uses Wi-Fi instead of solely relying on Bluetooth to transmit audio. This approach brings unique benefits such as extended range and transmission of higher-quality audio.

Qualcomm initially hinted at launching XPAN-enabled wireless earbuds in 2024, but nothing materialized. However, the company has now officially announced that XPAN devices are almost ready, stating, "We’re excited to be collaborating with several of our customers to bring the first devices with XPAN to market, and these will be announced very, very soon."

XPAN, which stands for "Expanded Personal Area Network," as mentioned above, uses Wi-Fi to transmit lossless audio with low latency. In contrast, Bluetooth forces users to pick between the highest quality and the lowest latency. Moreover, XPAN offers a much longer range than Bluetooth. This means that you could leave your phone in one room and continue listening to your song or podcast in another. XPAN supports transmitting lossless 24-bit, 96KHz audio over Wi-Fi, offering significantly better performance than Bluetooth's lossy standard.

image via Qualcomm

If you are a gamer or an audiophile, XPAN ensures that you don't have to compromise between high-quality sound and low latency, delivering both seamlessly. XPAN-enabled earbuds can also switch between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth depending on your proximity to the paired device. For instance, Bluetooth is used when you are close to your phone, but Wi-Fi connectivity kicks in when you move away from your phone.

Reportedly, to use XPAN, your earbuds need Qualcomm's Snapdragon S7 Pro chip, while your paired phone or tablet must be powered by a Snapdragon processor. The devices should also be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. There is no clarity if a specific Snapdragon processor is required or if all Snapdragon-powered devices will support this technology.

Source: Android Authority