12-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X drops to its lowest price ever

If you have an AM4-based computer and feel it might benefit from extra CPU horsepower, check out the Ryzen 9 5900X. It just reached its new all-time low price, allowing you to score a 12-core, 24-thread processor for as little as $264.99.

The 5900X belongs to the high-end Ryzen 9 lineup, which offers the most cores, big cache sizes, high clock speeds, and other perks of flagship processors. The CPU features 12 unlocked Zen3 cores with 24 threads, so you can power through demanding tasks with ease. The maximum clocks out of the box reach up to 4.8GHz, but you can overclock it to even higher values, assuming your cooling solution can dissipate the heat (AMD says the maximum temperature is 90 C).

The Ryzen 9 5900X also supports PCIe 4 on compatible motherboards for fast storage and modern graphics cards. You can pair it with high-end solid-state drives and GPUs to achieve the maximum performance for your money.

Keep in mind that the discounted CPU does not include cooling, so make sure to get a beefy cooler to keep the processor's temperatures under control (the stock TDP is 105W). Also, high-end processors work best with higher-spec motherboards that can supply enough power to the CPU without constraints.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

