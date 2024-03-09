AMD, Amazon want you to upgrade to 12 cores as Ryzen 5900X, 7900X3D drop to lowest prices

Earlier today, we posted about the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, the 12-core 7000X3D processor, having dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $389. We believe this makes the 7900X3D, which is the worst of the X3D bunch, a fantastic must-buy deal.

While that's on Socket AM5, Socket AM4 users have also got a lot to cheer about. That is because the Ryzen 9 5900X, which is arguably the best CPU on AM4, has also dropped to its lowest ever price (buying link towards the end of the article).

The reason why the Ryzen 9 5900X is probably the best CPU on AM4 is because of its 12-cores, which offers a great compromise between value and performance. Having more than eight cores, the 5900X is a very capable gaming CPU for titles that demand more than eight physical cores, and it also offers decent performance in terms of productivity.

Also, 12 cores means you can get away even without owning a high-end motherboard. Most $80+ motherboards should have a VRM (voltage regulator module) section capable of powering the 5900X and its 12 cores.

This is in contrast to the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X, which had recently dropped to as low as just $359. The 16-core with its four extra cores, requires a decent motherboard with good VRM and adequate cooling. Speaking of cooling, the Ryzen 5900X does not come with a boxed cooler so you will need an aftermarket one. A 280/360 mm AIO should be ideal.

