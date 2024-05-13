Microsoft will add improvements in Outlook to better fight off spam and malicious mails

No one likes to see spam emails in their Inbox folder. No matter how many of those emails get directed to the spam folder, there are always some that slip under the radar. There's also a danger that these emails could be trying to deliver links to malware or unsafe websites.

Today, Microsoft announced it is trying some new methods to stop spam emails from showing up in your Inbox on the new Outlook for Windows app as well as Windows on the web, along with other platforms that have an Outlook app.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company said Outlook for Windows and the web now show the full sender addresses for any email messages that are put into the Junk folder. The company stated:

By showing the sender email address next to the sender name in the Junk folder message list, we aim to save you time in investigating whether the mail is legitimate or not, especially if the sender name seems familiar, without opening it or hovering over the name.

This feature is available now for the new Outlook apps for Windows and Mac platforms, Outlook on the web, and the iOS and Android Outlook apps. Those same apps will now also show a warning on any emails in the Junk folder if they might have some suspicious links.

The Junk folder will also let users who get email newsletters that might be malicious report the email and unsubscribe to that newsletter at the same time. That's available now for Outlook for Windows and the web and will be added to the iOS and Android apps soon.

If you want to unsubscribe from a newsletter, Outlook for Windows and the web now allow you to do that inside the app while also giving you the option of deleting all the previous emails in your inbox from that newsletter at the same time.

Finally, in June, Outlook for Windows and the web will add a new warning message:

An unverified sender warning has been added to the reading pane and message list to notify you that a sender may not be who they appear to be or may be spoofed. In the warning, we give you the option to delete the message.

That feature will also be added in the future to Mac, iOS, and Android Outlook users.