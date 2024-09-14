Buy a select Samsung Odyssey PC gaming monitor and get a second PC monitor for free

If you are looking to save some money on a new gaming PC monitor, Samsung has big discounts on some of their high-end models on their website right now. Also, if you act fast, you can get a second Samsung Odyssey monitor for free until the end of the day on Sunday.

This limited-time offer is available for four Samsung Odyssey PC monitors. One of them is for the second-generation 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark. It's currently priced at $1,799.99 at Samsung's site. That's $1,429.99 off its $3,229.98 MSRP. However, until the end of the day on Sunday you also get the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor for free with this order.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor is priced at $799.99 on Samsung's site right now, which is $699.99 off its $1,499.99 MSRP. However, you also get a 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor for free until Sunday.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is priced at $1,099.99 right now. That's $899.99 off its MSRP. However, with this special sale you can also get a free 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor with this purchase.

Finally, the big 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is priced at $1,599. That's $1,129.99 off its $2,729.98 MSRP. However, with the special offer on Samsung's site you also get the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor for free when you buy this monitor.

All of these special deals will expire at 11:59 pm Eastern time on Sunday.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.