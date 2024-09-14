Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save $100 on Motorola Razr+ 2024 flip phone

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 unlocked flip phone is currently available at $100 off its original MSRP on Amazon US. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Razr+ delivers speeds up to 3 GHz, offering efficient performance.

The Razr+ features a 4-inch external display that lets you access apps and features, powered by Moto AI, without opening the phone. The smart display offers quick and easy interactions, enhancing convenience.

The 50 MP camera includes a 2x telephoto lens for optimised photo and video capture. With Flex View functionality, you can use the phone as a camcorder, take hands-free selfies, or snap photos in a photo booth style, adding versatility to the camera experience.

The device is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery, and supports 45 W TurboPower charging, which can provide up to 12 hours of battery life with "12 minutes of charging."

Additionally, the phone retains its classic flip design but is refined with vegan leather cover.

SPECIFICATIONS
Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 | speeds up to 3 GHz
Display 6.9" pOLED (and 4.0" external display) | up to 165Hz refresh rate
Front Camera 32 MP
Rear Camera Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.7, 0.8 μm) or 12.6 MP (1.6 μm Quad Pixel) | OIS | Instant-all Pixel Focus Telephoto: 50 MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64 um) or 12.6 MP (1.28 μm Quad Pixel) | 2x optical zoom
Storage 256 GB | 12 GB physical RAM + up to 12 GB RAM Boost
Battery 4000 mAh | 45 W TurboPower charging
Fingerprint Sensor
Operating System Android 14
Product Dimensions 0.28 x 2.91 x 6.75 inches

  • Motorola razr+ (2024 | Unlocked | Made for US 12/256 | 50MP Camera | Hot Pink): $899.99 (Amazon US)

  • Motorola razr+ (2024 | Unlocked | Made for US 12/256 | 50MP Camera | Peach Fuzz): $899.99 (Amazon US)

  • Motorola razr+ (2024 | Unlocked | Made for US 12/256 | 50MP Camera | Spring Green): $899.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
