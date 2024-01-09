Get this EVGA wired gaming mouse for an all time-rock bottom price

If you are looking for a super affordable gaming PC mouse without a lot of compromises in terms of its hardware features, you might want to check out the new rock-bottom price of the EVGA X12 wired PC gaming mouse.

The EVGA X12 wired PC gaming mouse is priced at a mere $14.99 right now at Amazon for a limited time, giving you a $15 or 50% discount off its regular $29.99 MSRP.

The EVGA X12 gaming mouse has two sensors on the bottom. One is a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and an LOD (Lift Off Distance) sensor. The combined sensors allow for even more accuracy in movement while playing games. The DPI sensor can also be adjusted on the fly so it can fit with the play style of any gamer.

Inside the mouse, there's a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 processor. This allows the mouse to have a high 8K polling rate, resulting in faster responses when playing games, along with more precise movements. It also supports the NVIDIA Reflex Analyser, so you can accurately measure the latency of the mouse during gameplay.

The mouse includes eight programmable buttons, and you can store up to five different button profiles, so you don't have to keep changing buttons manually for certain games like first-person shooters or real-time strategy games. The EVGA X12 also has three RGB lighting zones that can be customized to give it a bit of an extra flair.

