Cyber Monday: Get the Xbox Series S with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for its lowest price

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is the more affordable of the company's two Xbox Series game consoles. Recently, the company started selling a version of the Xbox Series S with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost. Right now, Amazon is selling that edition of the console for its lowest price ever as Cyber Monday 2023 approaches.

Currently, Amazon has priced the Xbox Series S Starter bundle for just $239. That's $60.99 less than its normal $299.99 MSRP.

The version of the Xbox Series S you get with the Starter Bundle is the standard white-colored version, with a white Xbox Wireless controller, with 512GB of onboard storage. You will likely need to get an Xbox storage expansion card if you want to locally store and play more games. Western Digital has a sale on its 1GB Xbox storage expansion card for $124.98.

The console has a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores and a clock speed of up to 3.6GHz. It also has an AMD custom RDNA 2 GPU which supports up to 4 teraflops and 10GB of GDDR6 RAM. It can connect to TVs and play games at up to 1440p resolution and you can play Xbox games at up to 120FPS. It can also stream videos from certain streaming apps at up to 4K resolution.

The three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would normally cost $50.97. It will allow Xbox Series S owners to access hundreds of games from Microsoft's library of titles. If you are a PC gamer, the plan also offers access to PC Game Pass as well. You can even stream hundreds of games from the cloud on your smartphone, tablet or even some big-screen TVs without the need for a console with this plan as well.

Microsoft Xbox Series S Starter Bundle with three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $239 ($60.99 less than MSRP).

