Towerborne releases the first Early Access patch, but its Steam player numbers are low

Earlier this week, developer Stoic Games released its side-scrolling fantasy action RPG Towerborne as an early access title on Steam. Following that, Stoic quickly released the game's first small patch.

In a post on the Steam page for Towerborne, Stoic revealed a couple of bugs that have been fixed with this current patch.

Login Issue with Special Characters - Resolved an issue that was blocking players from logging in when using non-western, emoji, and other special characters.

Some players not receiving credit when completing a Venture - We've implemented a fix for non-leader players in group missions who weren't receiving quest credit. From now on, all players participating in a mission will receive credit for completion.

Stoic says the development team is working on a larger patch with much more fixes and improvements. Players who want to give feedback about the game can do so at the Steam Community forums.

In our own extensive review of the Steam Early Access edition of Towerborne, we wrote:

All in all, this is a solid base that Stoic Studio can build upon as it continues to grow during the Steam Early Access journey it has taken. If you’re looking for a solo beat ‘em up experience, Towerborne is probably not the way to go, at least when considering what’s available right now. But as a game, you can jump in with friends for amazing combat and a loot model to get hooked on; this is an easy recommendation.

At the moment, Towerborne's concurrent player count is on the low side. SteamDB shows that the game launched with a peak of 598 players online, and as of this writing, it has about 366 players. Hopefully, more people will discover the game over the coming weeks.

Towerborne will launch on Xbox and Windows PC via the Xbox Game Preview program later in 2025. When it reaches version 1.0, it will be a free-to-play title with optional paid content.