Get a last minute digital gift for someone else, or maybe yourself, for Christmas at Amazon

Merry Christmas from all of us at Neowin. If you are celebrating the holiday, you likely have already shopped for gifts for your family, friends, and co-workers. However, in case there's someone you left off your Christmas list, or you want to get a gift for yourself, the good news is Amazon has lots of digital gifts you can get right now with no waiting for a truck to come by your door.

Some of the "gifts" you can check out yourself are either free or discounted extended access to some of Amazon's digital services. For example, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited for three months free right now. The music streaming service offers streaming access to 100 million songs, without ads. You can also listen to music offline and with unlimited skips. The service also features spatial audio and HD audio support.

You can also get access to Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 a month (normally $14.95 a month) for the first four months. You can get one audiobook each month at no additional cost and also get deep discounts on other audiobooks.

You can also get Kindle Unlimited for three months for free right now. It offers access to millions of ebooks, comics, magazines, and more.

If you are looking for a fast gift to give to someone else, an Amazon egift card might be the way to go. You can also get specific egift cards from Amazon for a ton of other businesses, like stores, restaurants, streaming services, game services and more.

If you or someone you know has an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can get them or yourself some discounts on digital movies and TV shows right now. Here are just a few of the discounts you can get now on recent movie releases:

Also, a number of streaming services you can access on Amazon Prime Video are offering discounts to the first two months of service for just $1.99 a month for a limited time.

Paramount+

STARZ

Crunchyroll

BET+

MGM+

Lifetime Movie Club

Shudder

PBS Kids

PBS Documentaries

PBS Living

PBS Masterpiece

A&E Crime Central

Great American Pure Flix

HIDIVE

ViX

Acorn TV

The Great Courses Signature Collection

BBC Select

History Vault

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

