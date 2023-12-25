The Outer Worlds and expansions are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Following two back to back Bethesda giveaways, the Epic Games Store has moved on to offer a game from Obsidian Entertainment this time instead. The daily giveaway promotion's latest drop has been revealed to be a copy of The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, and all story expansions are included in this package too. This is the first time that the title has been offered for free on any platform.

Released in 2019, The Outer Worlds offers a chaotic sci-fi universe for role-playing fans to explore. In addition to the studio's usual RPG systems offering multiple approaches for quests, various skills, factions, and unique companions to recruit, the title also has a new flaws system to gain benefits from being bad at something.

Here's how the studio describes the universe's setting:

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Developed by Virtuos, the Spacer's Choice Edition remaster touts upgraded graphics options, higher level cap, better AI, as well as the Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon major story expansions. Don't forget that a sequel is also in development at Obsidian Entertainment.

Costing $59.99 to purchase usually, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. The freebie promotion will end at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 26, which is when another mystery game will be taking its place as the day's giveaway.