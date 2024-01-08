Just one more thing: Get the 1970s Columbo episodes on Blu-ray for their lowest price ever

There are good TV shows. There are great TV shows. Then there are the legendary TV shows. The 1970s seven-season run of Columbo falls in the last category. It still stands as one of the best mystery shows ever made; perhaps even the best.

Right now, you can get the full 1970s run of Columbo in a recently released Blu-ray collection for its lowest price ever on Amazon. Columbo: The 1970s is currently priced at $84.99. That's $64.96 off its launch price in September of $149.99.

There are tons of reasons why this series is so great. The biggest one is obviously Peter Falk in the title role. His performances in the series as Lt. Columbo, a homicide investigator for the Los Angeles Police Department, does away with the typical tropes of the cliche brilliant detective. His rumbled appearance, his scattershot speaking patterns and mannerisms, and his tendency to flatter his suspected murderers all hide his keen mind and determination to catch the criminal.

There's also the formula of learning who the murderer is and how they committed the crime in each episode before Columbo shows up. It's not a "whodunnit"; it's a "howcatchem". There are also the talented actors who play these killers including William Shatner, Martin Landau, Patrick McGoohan, and even Johnny Cash.

The Blu-ray collection of 20 disks contains all seven seasons of the 1970s version of Columbo. remastered by Universal. It also has the 1968 TV movie Prescription: Murder, which features Falk's first appearance as Lt. Columbo, along with the pilot for the actual series, Ransom for a Dead Man. The extras include a shorter version of one of the episodes, Etude in Black, some optional music and effects tracks for all of the show's episodes, and a booklet with an episode guide.

