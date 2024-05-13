Latest leak reveals camera upgrades and bigger battery for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The details about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra/Moto Razr Plus 2024 have been popping up quite often on the internet. Previously, after picking up certifications at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and Russia's EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission), the foldable's design was revealed in real-life images.

Recently, some crucial details about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra were leaked, which included the price of the device in Europe, and the RAM and storage options. Notably, the leak suggested that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could cost €1,200 (roughly $1292) in Europe and could also launch in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Another round of information has popped up on the internet, thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks (via SmartPrix). According to the leak, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could get branded as the Moto Razr Plus 2024 (Moto Razr+ 2024) in the US, and for the rest of the world, the foldable will keep the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Moreover, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra/Moto Razr Plus 2024 is speculated to rock a 6.9-inch 2,640 x 1,080 120Hz OLED display, and a 3.6-inch cover display, which is similar to the 2023 variant. The foldable could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As per the previous leak, there could be a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant as well.

More importantly, the cameras could see an upgrade. According to the leaks, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could pack a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. For comparison's sake, the Razr 40 Ultra packed a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the foldable is expected to rock the same 32MP camera, same as the previous model.

Additionally, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to come with a bigger 4,000mAh battery and better IPX8 water resistance. It is speculated that Motorola could also bundle the Razr 50 Ultra with wireless charging, a fingerprint reader, and eSIM support. On the software side, the foldable is expected to come with Android 14 on top of the Hello UI, along with Motorola's AI-powered photo/video capture and editing tools.

The leak also suggests that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, to be allegedly launched as the Motorola Razr+ 2024 will be available in the US for $999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It will be offered in three color options, Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink.