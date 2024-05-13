You will soon be able to buy a 115-inch TCL Mini-LED TV for "just" $26,999

In 2023, TCL launched a 98-inch smart TV model in the US. Today, 98 inches for a TV is, quite literally, 'so 2023". For its new 2024 TV lineup, TCL is not only releasing three different 98-inch TV models, but it's going really, really big with its new 115-inch smart TV.

TCL's press release says the newly revealed 115-inch Q Class QM89 TV will be going on sale in the US very soon. The price tag? it's "just" $26,999 at the moment.

The latest and largest 4K TV model from TCL is a Quantum Dot Mini-LED TV with 20,000 dimming zones. The display is controlled by TCL's AiPQ ULTRA processor. The company says this chip allows this huge TV to still have "stunning, life-like imagery" on screen. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth graphics while playing console or PC games.

In addition, this TCL TV supports up to 5,000 nits of brightness. That means if you put this TV in a living room with lots of light it it, you should still be able to experience excellent picture quality, combined with its anti-glare screen, provided such a claim is true.

TCL uses Google TV for its 115-inch smart TV, and it also supports Google Chromecast and Apple Air Play 2 for casting apps from your smartphones to the TV. For people who want to use a digital antenna, this TV also supports the ATSC 3.0 NextGen standard for over-the-air television stations.

Finally, this TV also has an Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system built inside. While normal built-in TV speakers tend to offer inferior sound compared to dedicated soundbars or stereo speakers, this does sound like a step above most embedded TV speakers.

While this TV may be priced at $26,999 at launch, we suspect that price could go down considerably as the holiday shopping season approaches.

