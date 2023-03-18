Looking for NVMe? You shouldn't miss the Crucial P5 Plus SSD deal, Samsung 980 Pro drops too

The last month or so has been a great time for those shopping around for storage components, stuff like CMR-based hard disks for NAS or Plex servers, and SSDs, both internal NVMe ones as well as external ones for portability. Last night, we covered some of these, which include Samsung T7 Shield and Crucial X8 2TB and 4TB SKUs. However, since then, even better discounts on the internal NVMe drives are now available for purchase (buying links below).

The deals are in the form of Crucial P5 Plus, Samsung 980 Pro, and WD_Black SSDs. The best value one is definitely the Crucial P5 Plus. Get them at the links below (sorted by speeds). All the items listed below are Sold & Shipped by Amazon or Newegg.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

