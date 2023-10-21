Weekend PC Game Deals: Jedi hits, Warner discounts, bundled Civs, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Yesterday, Humble introduced a massive bundle filled with Sid Meier's titles, including modern Civilization hits and plenty of classics.

The 21 items in the bundle include CIvilization VI and its major expansions and a few DLC packs, Civilization III, IV, and V Complete editions, Civilization: Beyond Earth, Sid Meier's Pirates, Railroads, Ace Patrol, Covert Action, and more. Without any tiers, the bundle comes in at $15 for the full package.

You have two weeks to decide on picking up this One More Turn collection.

Fans of simulation games have a new bundle to look into, courtesy of the Humble Store. The Living In a Simulation collection comes touting eight games plus two DLC packs split into two tiers.

The starting tier will set you back $10, which gives you copies of Juno: New Origins, Electrician Simulator, Fresh Start Cleaning Simulator, and Lumberjacks Dynasty.

Going up to the second tier will cost you $5 more, adding Farming Simulator 19, House Flipper, its Luxury and Garden DLC packs, as well as Firefighting Simulator - The Squad and Builder Simulator.

There's almost three weeks left on this bundle before Humble takes it off the store.

Epic Games Store isn't stopping its freebies anytime soon either. Just as announced, the latest duo to go free this week were copies of The Evil Within and Eternal Threads.

Coming in as Tango Gameworks' debut title, The Evil Within offers a horror experience directed by Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami. Players take the role of Sebastian Castellanos as he searches for a mass murderer in a tortured world. Meanwhile, Eternal Threads comes in as a story-driven puzzle game where you're responsible for saving six people in the past using time altering techniques.

The double giveaway is slated to end on Thursday, October 26. Coming up next week as freebies are copies of The Evil Within 2 (completing the story) and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.

Big Deals

As free events seem to be nonexistent this weekend, we jump straight into the big deals. A massive Warner Bros. publisher sale is currently ongoing on Steam with everything from Batman to Star Wars Lego games on sale. Speaking of Star Wars, Jedi Survivor's deepest discount yet is currently live too.

If you hurry, you can grab a copy of Cryptark on Steam right now. The giveaway is ending in a few hours from publishing this special though, at 10AM PT October 21.

With all those out of the way, here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Hopping over to DRM-free games, the GOG store has discounts featured from the action genre, THQ Nordic titles, some cozy entries. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

