You have only a few hours to save 50 percent off the Amazon Fire TV Stick

While Amazon recently released two new streaming TV sticks, the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. However, if you have an older 1080p big screen TV, or know someone who does, Amazon has a very nice discount on the standard Fire TV Stick.

Right now, the price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is only $19.99, a 50 percent discount from its normal $39.99 MSRP. However, you better act quickly, as this discount is due to go away in a few hours, at midnight Pacific time (3 a.m. Easter time) on October 20

This model has a maximum streaming video resolution of 1080p, so while this may not be the best pick for your new 4K television in your living room, its great for an older HD television for your bedroom, office, or for your kid's room. It would also be a great holiday gift for someone who also has an older HD TV.

Once you connect it to a spare HDMI port, and then connect it to a power source and your home network, the Fire TV Stick is ready to stream thousands of movies and TV services. You can use premium services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max and more. However, you can also decide to stream all the free ad-supported services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, Roku Channel, and YouTube.

The Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa Voice Remote which lets you use your voice to turn on the TV, launch streaming apps, search for movies and shows, and more. If you have an Amazon Luna controller and a subscription to the Amazon Luna game streaming service, you can even stream and play games on that service,

Finally, purchasing the Fire TV Stick gets you a free six-month subscription to MGM+. The streaming service that has classic and current MGM films, plus original shows like From, Billy The Kid, Godfather of Harlem, War of the Worlds, and more, normally costs $5.99 a month.

Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 ($20 off MSRP until 3 a.m. Eastern time October 20)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.