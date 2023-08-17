Amazon Fire TV and Roku streaming sticks and boxes are all discounted right now

Both Amazon and Roku are expected to launch new streaming hardware sometime very soon, perhaps in September. So it's not unexpected to see both companies putting in deep discounts for most of their current streaming stick and set-top boxes.

Most of Amazon's lineup of streaming devices are discounted, starting with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite which is priced at just $19.99, or $10 off its $29.99 MSRP. It offers access to thousands of streaming apps and services with up to 1080p resolution, which is great for adding to older TVs.

The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, which adds Dolby Atmos audio support, is discounted down to $24.99 or $15 off its normal $39.99 price tag.

If you own a 4K TV, the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max is discounted down to $26.99 right now, or $28 off its $54.99 MSRP. It also has a faster processor than the other Fire TV sticks and adds support for WiFi 6 wireless hardware.

Finally, there's the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which is priced at $119.99, or $20 off its $139.99 price tag. It has the fastest processor of the Fire TV family and even includes an Ethernet port for wired connections. It supports hands-free voice controls via Amazon Alexa.

If you prefer the Roku streaming OS, those devices have deep discounts as well. That includes the Roku Express HD set-top box which is priced at $24.99 or $5 off its normal $29.99 price tag. The Roku Express 4K+ box is discounted to $34.99. or $5 off its normal $39.99 MSRP).

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is priced at $39.99 or $10 off its $49.99 MSRP. Finally, the Roku Streambar, which combines a 4k streaming box with a soundbar, is currently $99.99, or $30 off its $129.99 MSRP.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.