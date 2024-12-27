Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

13-inch iPad Air 2024 with M2 chip and 128GB storage is at its lowest price

Amazon US is once again offering the Apple iPad Air 2024 at its lowest price. It is powered by the M2 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores along with a 9-core GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks and a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks.

The device offers a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 2732x2048 pixel resolution at 264 ppi and 600 nits of brightness. The display supports wide colour (P3), True Tone, ultra-low reflectivity, and has a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

Furthermore, it has a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for video calls and a 12MP Wide back camera that records in 4K. Stereo speakers and dual microphones provide clear sound. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and a USB-C connector for attaching external displays and accessories.

Moreover, the iPad Air runs iPadOS, which supports features like multitasking with Stage Manager, handwriting with Scribble, and photo editing. The Touch ID sensor on the top button allows secure unlocking, app sign-ins, and Apple Pay. Additionally, it is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and the Magic Keyboard.

