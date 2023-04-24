Get the latest Xiaomi Band 7 Pro Smartwatch deal on Amazon

Xiaomi is currently discounting the Band 7 Pro on Amazon. It comes with a 1.64-inch 326ppi AMOLED display which is 84% larger than the previous Band 6 model, it has auto brightness and an always-on display. The 235mAh battery gives a maximum of 12 days of battery life. The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is the latest iteration of the popular Mi Band lineup.

As of writing, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is priced at $89.98 when you apply the in page $10 coupon. That's a $30 discount over the normal MSRP of $119.98. Make sure you select the $10 coupon before adding to the cart.

It has 110+ fitness modes and can track your heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO₂), sleep, menstrual cycle, stress, and step counts. These features are enabled by the PPG optical sensor, SpO₂ sensor and 3-axis accelerometer. The watch also has a rotor vibration motor that helps with notification alerts. It connects to your phone using Bluetooth LE 5.2.

For protection, it has tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating and 5ATM water resistance. 60 minutes of charging via magnetic connector can last up to 12 days. It has built-in satellite positioning GPS and movement tracking. It works with both Android and iOS. It also supports Alexa Assistant natively.

You can find the deal at the link below:

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro Smartwatch with GPS (Global Version) ($30 off MSRP with $10 coupon)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.