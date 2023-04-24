Samsung relaunches Galaxy Enhance-X for the S23 series

Samsung's AI-powered image editing app Galaxy Enhance-X is back on the market with support for Android 13 and it currently works with the Galaxy S23 series (don't forget to check out our S23 Ultra review). However, the company announced on its Korean community page that it would add support for the S22 series soon.

For the uninitiated, Galaxy Enhance-X first surfaced back in July 2022 and offered AI-fueled image editing and upscaling features to users. The app also served as an alternative to the built-in image editor in Samsung's Gallery app.

However, Galaxy Enhance-X was removed from the Galaxy Store a few months later and users reported that the app installed on their devices was crashing too. It is again available on the Galaxy Store with version number 1.0.55 with a Beta tag and weighs around 84 MB in size. The app offers a single-click feature called Magic Enhancer that automatically detects and fixes issues such as blur, noise, or loss of detail.

Galaxy Enhance-X also offers single-click buttons to adjust various aspects such as HDR, brightness, sharpness, and more. Also, the app can be used to remove unwanted shadows and to reduce the Moiré effect - the wavy pattern that appears when clicking photos of a TV or laptop screen.

Furthermore, the app's image upscaling feature can boost the resolution up to four times for images under 1MP. For instance, a 640x360 image can be converted into 2560x1400. Samsung said that the app also works for images that are not captured on Galaxy devices. It has plans to bring Galaxy Enhance-X to the A-series devices as well in the coming future.

Via SamMobile