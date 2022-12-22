Netflix to start streaming Nike Fitness Club classes next week

Have you ever wanted to exercise using your mobile device and then jump straight to one of your favorite TV series or movies without having to leave your app? You can do that soon with Netflix, as the streaming platform recently announced that it’s going to start streaming fitness content from Nike Training Club next week.

For those unfamiliar, Nike Training Club is a service where users can access an online library of workouts and personal coaching from Nike's certified trainers to help them achieve their fitness goals. The service is similar to Apple Fitness+ or Peloton.

Netflix will release 30 hours of exercise sessions in two batches. The first batch of fitness classes will launch on December 30, and will include the following programs:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes) Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes) Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes) HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes) Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

The second batch of content will arrive sometime in 2023. All content will be available in multiple languages on all Netflix plans.

To access Nike Training Club, Netflix members can search “Nike” on the app.

This move shows Netflix branching out from its typical business of distributing movies and TV shows. Back in 2021, the streaming service entered the gaming industry with its release of mobile games. The company also showed interest in launching its own cloud gaming service to compete with the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.