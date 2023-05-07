Deal: Save big bucks right now on Amazon Fire TVs and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Mother's Day is just one week away, so it's time to start thinking about some great gifts you can give at a great price. If your mom is a big TV fan but has an older big-screen TV with either no smart TV apps or a poor selection, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a perfect gift for her.

Right now, Amazon is selling this streaming stick for just $34.99, which is a big 36 percent discount from its normal $54.99 price tag. This is Amazon's most powerful streaming TV stick, with support for Wi-Fi 6 and 4K TVs with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ video support, and Dolby Atmos audio support.

Of course, it uses the Fire TV OS, with access to thousands of smart TV apps. It also has an Alexa Voice Remote for both traditional and voice commands to control the OS. It can even be used to connect the TV to your door video camera so your mom can see who is at the door while watching TV with picture-in-picture mode. It can even stream games from Amazon's Luna service with a controller (sold separately).

There are also discounts on the recently launched Amazon Fire TV 2-Series smart televisions. These budget-themed 32-inch and 40-inch TVs, both with the Fire TV OS, are perfect for a bedroom, office, kid's room, or almost any other place in a house where your mother or yourself would like to watch TV.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.