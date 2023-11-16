Get the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 at Amazon for its first price cut at just $599.99

Just a few weeks ago, Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Go 3. The Windows 11 notebook was made to have an affordable price point of just $799.99. However, the laptop can now be bought for a much cheaper price point at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Surface Laptop Go 3 for just $599.99. That's a very big $200 discount from its launch price.

The hardware configuration for this version of the laptop includes 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with an onboard Intel Iris Xe GPU. The laptop itself weighs just 2.49 pounds, and it has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a resolution of 1,536 x 1,024 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Other features include a battery that Microsoft claims will last up to 15 hours on a single charge. It also has a 720p HD front-facing camera, Omnisonic Speakers, and two far-field Studio Mics. It has Wi-Fi 6 hardware along with Bluetooth 5.1. It has a USB-C 3.2 port for charging, data and display, along with a USB-A 3.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint scanner for logging into the laptop.

It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home, and buyers get 30-day trials for both Microsoft 365 Family and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Finally, it comes in three colors: Ice Blue, Platinum, and Sandstorm.

