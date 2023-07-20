Razer launches new BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X mechanical keyboards

Razer BlackWidow V4

Razer has just launched two new models of its popular BlackWidow mechanical mechanical gaming keyboards. They are the BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X. They join the BlackWidow V4 Pro, which launched earlier this year.

Buyers of the BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X have two different key switches to choose from. One is the Green clicky switch:

With a 1.9mm actuation point requiring just 50g of force, experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time—for precise inputs with satisfying, tactile feedback.

The other is the Yellow linear switch:

With zero distance between actuation and reset points at 1.2mm and only 45g of force required — enjoy instant, rapid-fire inputs that are just as quiet thanks to built-in sound dampeners.

Obviously, the choice of which key switch to buy depends on what you want to feel when you press down on those keys when you work on play. If you want speed, the yellow switch is for you. If you want both precision and to actually feel the pressure of pressing down on keys, the gree switch should be the one to get.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X

The BlackWidow V4 also includes four dedicated media keys on the top right corner, and it comes with a black magnetic plush wrist rest. Both the V4 and V4 X come with a multi-function roller, along with six dedicated macro keys, and support for Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. The Razer BlackWidow V4 also supports two-side underglow for its keyboard:

Featuring per-key lighting and a striking underglow that highlights the keyboard from more angles, sync it with your battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 is on sale now at Amazon for $169.99. The Razer BlackWidow V4 X is a bit more affordable at $129.99. Again they join the already launched BlackWidow V4 Pro, which is currently available for $229.99.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.