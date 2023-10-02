Apple Watch Ultra 2's display is reportedly too difficult to read in low light

Apple recently acknowledged heating issues on the iPhone 15 series, promising to deliver a fix with an upcoming update. But the Cupertino company might have another issue (apart from BMW in-car chargers breaking iPhone 15 NFC chips) to deal with.

Users on Apple Community forums and Reddit report the Watch Ultra 2's display is too difficult to read in low-light conditions (via MacRumors). Affected users say the wearable gets so dim in dark environments that they cannot read information on the display.

Some Apple Watch Ultra 2 users hold the underlying hardware responsible for the issue. However, MacRumors says there are reports of first-generation Watch Ultra users facing the same problem, hinting it might have something to do with Apple's watchOS 10 update, which was rolled out in September.

Users report that this issue is more noticeable when they quickly move from a well-lit room to a dark area. According to MacRumors, the it is also apparent when using the Wayfinder and Ultra Modular watch faces. The problem is evident on Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 models updated to watchOS 10.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.2, users suggest.

The outlet says Apple is already aware of this issue, suggesting it might soon fix it with a software update.

Apple launched the Watch 2 Ultra last month with several hardware upgrades. One notable improvement is its display, which boasts a brightness rating of 3,000 nits, making it the brightest display ever seen on an Apple smartwatch. Itcan also get as dim as 1 nit.

Apple has also improved the battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Despite having the same 542mAh battery, the watch can now last an impressive 72 hours on a single charge in low-power mode. In addition, the Cupertino company has taken a step towards sustainability by using 95% recycled titanium for the watch's case.