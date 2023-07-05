Get the ROCCAT Vulcan II Max PC gaming keyboard for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Serious PC gamers want and need accessories like keyboards that work faster, longer, and even look cooler than normal keyboards. ROCCAT has offered a number of high-end PC gaming keyboards over the years and now one of them the ROCCAT Vulcan II Max, is discounted down to its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Right now, the ROCCAT Vulcan II Max is priced at $169.99 on Amazon. That's a big $60 discount from its normal $229.99 price tag. The keyboard comes in black or white color choices.

The Vulcan II Max is an Optical-Mechanical PC keyboard with Titan II optical switches for smooth and fast responses when pressed, along with also being very quiet. They are designed to be pressed up to 100 million times with just 1.4 mm actuation. The cross-shaped switches also allow the keys to be removed and replaced with other similar cross-shaped key switch products.

The keyboard also has 24 "smart keys", which can be used for secondary functions and features. Each of these keys has a separate LED to indicate if the secondary function is active. These are activated with the Easy Shift [+] key. You can store up to four different profiles inside the keyboard for game or lighting customization.

The Vulcan II Max supports RGB backlighting for its keys, using AIMO technology that offers double the normal amount of refresh rates compared to standard RGB lights. It also comes with a translucent armrest that is illuminated by the keyboard's light effects.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.