Samsung 970 EVO's 53% faster successor 970 EVO Plus is available at only $129

On Newegg and Amazon, you can find a wide range of good storage options; however, the best options are always the ones offering decent discounts. Today, the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD is available at only $129.99 after a massive discount on its original MSRP of $219.99. This discount of 40% saves you $90 so, get your hands on this deal while the stock lasts.

The 970 EVO Plus is powered by V-NAND technology and firmware optimization, offering enhanced NAND performance and greater power efficiency. It is capable of reaching sequential read speeds of up to 3500 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 3300 MB/s. It can be an ideal tool to help expand storage capacity and save space for other components, with the ability to fit up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor.

For improved heat dissipation, the 970 EVO Plus features Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader. For the minimization of performance drops, the Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.

With the Samsung Magician software, you get a range of tools to aid in keeping your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and enhance overall performance. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus delivers high performance for intensive workloads on PCs and workstations.

2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus:

Samsung 970 EVO Plus (M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 V-NAND 3-bit MLC Internal Solid State Drive): $129.99 (Newegg US) - $129.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also get the 1TB variant available at discounted price:

1TB Variant:

SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus (M.2 2280 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 V-NAND 3-bit MLC Internal Solid State Drive): $69.99 (Amazon US)

