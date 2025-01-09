Get the TP-Link AX3000 Wall-Mounted Wi-Fi 6 Router Archer Air R5 now for just $79.99

Are you unsatisfied with your wireless broadband router? Do its sprawling wires and cumbersome design annoy you just a tad? They do me, there never seems to be a really great place to put them. I currently have one on a cabinet and had a previous one squished by the side of the sofa so that it can reach the telephone port that it needs to plug into. If this sounds like you, and you're not happy about the placement of your router, then you need to check out the TP-Link AX3000 Wall-Mounted Wi-Fi 6 Router Archer Air R5.

With this surprisingly affordable router, now at just $79.99 (33% off), you can finally have a router that lies flush with the wall and out of the way. This purchase is made directly with Amazon.com, and you can refund or replace it for 30 days if there is an issue.

One of the main features of the Air R5 are the smart antennas which auto detect the location of your devices. They then use this information to switch to the best antenna arrays to provide more stable signals. It comes with four FEM and built-in smart antennas to boost Wi-Fi signals throughout your home. It detects your devices and then concentrates its beams to them to ensure good connectivity, even in hard to reach parts of the home.

This sleek minimalist router measures just 8.2” x 5.8” x 0.4” making it thinner than a wall outlet. Its white shell and rounded corners give it an elegant look as well.

Explaining the wall mounting, TP-LINK says:

“Archer Air R5 is designed to easily mount onto walls and offers multiple installation methods. With two 3M adhesives on its back and a plastic bracket accessory, you can paste or mount it on a wall. Its freer placement also saves electrical socket space.”

Buy the TP-Link AX3000 Wall-Mounted Wi-Fi 6 Router Archer Air R5 for $79.99 (33% off)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.