4TB Crucial X9 Portable SSD is now available at its lowest price

Crucial has discounted its 4TB X9 Portable SSD to an new all-time low price. Right now, you can get this high-capacity solid-state drive with a big 24% discount or $199.99 on Amazon.

The Crucial X9 Portable SSD is a universally compatible drive that connects via USB-C 3.2 Gen2 to Windows PCs, Macs, Android phones and tablets, iPads, gaming consoles, and other devices. It operates at speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, which is significantly higher than flash storage or external hard drives.

The drive also features additional protections to ensure your data remains intact after accidental drops. Crucial says the drive's compact and durable design can withstand tough conditions and survive drops from up to 7.5 feet. Also, it is IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.

If 4TB is too much for you or too expensive, you can grab the drive in the 1TB configuration. It is available for only $64.99 with a 29% discount, which is the lowest price since December 2023.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
