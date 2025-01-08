Corsair M75 AIR ultra-light gamng mouse is now 40% off

Corsair has a tempting offer for those who are looking for a lightweight gaming mouse for fast-paced games like first-person shooters. The M75 AIR Wireless Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse is currently 40% off on Amazon. It is available in three colors for just $59.99.

The M75 AIR is a symmetrical wireless mouse that only weighs 60 grams, allowing effortless glide, sweeping movements, and precise control in games. It also packs a high-resolution 26,000 DPI sensor with up to 50G of acceleration and 650 IPS tracking and two additional buttons (remappable via iCUE software) on one side.

The mouse features optical switches that are rated for up to 100 million clicks and a built-in battery that, despite the overall lightweight, delivers up to 100 hours of battery life. You can recharge the M75 AIR with a USB-C cable. As for connectivity, it supports Bluetooth and SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS connection via a USB-A dongle.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.