Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Corsair M75 AIR ultra-light gamng mouse is now 40% off

Neowin · with 0 comments

Corsair M75 Air mouse

Corsair has a tempting offer for those who are looking for a lightweight gaming mouse for fast-paced games like first-person shooters. The M75 AIR Wireless Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse is currently 40% off on Amazon. It is available in three colors for just $59.99.

The M75 AIR is a symmetrical wireless mouse that only weighs 60 grams, allowing effortless glide, sweeping movements, and precise control in games. It also packs a high-resolution 26,000 DPI sensor with up to 50G of acceleration and 650 IPS tracking and two additional buttons (remappable via iCUE software) on one side.

Corsair M75 Air mouse

The mouse features optical switches that are rated for up to 100 million clicks and a built-in battery that, despite the overall lightweight, delivers up to 100 hours of battery life. You can recharge the M75 AIR with a USB-C cable. As for connectivity, it supports Bluetooth and SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS connection via a USB-A dongle.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Marvel Rivals
Next Article

Marvel Rivals Season 1 brings a whole bunch of buffs and nerfs to heroes and team-ups

Previous Article

Good news for AT&T customers: You could get paid back for internet outages

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment