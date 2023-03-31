Get 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal for $69.99 with a $30 Amazon gift card today only

The Microsoft 365 service lets you access a ton of the company's Office productivity apps at a very low cost. Access to Microsoft 365 Personal costs $69.99 for 12 months. However, you can get a special deal on this subscription via Amazon right now. You can get Microsoft 365 Personal at its normal price, but you can get an additional $30 Amazon gift card at no additional cost. The bad news is this deal ends at the end of the day today at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time (2:59 a.m. April 1 Eastern time).

Microsoft 365 Personal lets one person access the service, but that person can use it on up to five devices at once. In addition to Windows and Mac devices, they can use them on iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

With Microsoft 365 Personal you can access Microsoft's Office suite of apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. You get ad-free access to the Outlook email client and up to 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage space. Some of the other features include:

Microsoft Defender advanced security for your personal data and devices

OneDrive ransomware protection for your files and photos

Microsoft Editor advanced spelling, grammar, and writing assistance

Clipchamp video editor with premium filters and effects

Premium, customizable templates

Expanded content library of high-quality photos, icons, fonts, videos, and audio

Contact support via chat or email to get help when you need it

When you order this deal with Amazon, you will be mailed a physical Amazon gift card with $30 on it. The amount may not be displayed on the card. There are no fees and no expiration date on the card.

