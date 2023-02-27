Surface Pen and Slim Pen 2 are now up to 30% off

Most of Microsoft's Surface devices have touchscreens that support Surface Pen styluses. Also, almost none of them include one in the box (except for the Surface Studio lineup). If you want to expand your Surface capabilities and get a Surface Pen, do not miss these deals that let you save up to 30% on the original Surface Pen and the Surface Slim Pen 2.

The previous-gen Surface Pen works with all Surface devices released before the Surface Pro 8, excluding the original Surface Pro and Pro 2. It supports 4,096 pressure levels and recognizes tip tilling. Besides, there is a rubber eraser that also works as an extra button.

The Surface Pen is available in four color options: Platinum, Poppy Red, Black, and Ice Blue. It connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and requires one AAAA battery to operate (battery included).

The Surface Slim Pen 2 is Microsoft's latest and greatest stylus for the newest Surface devices and smartphones. It has a built-in rechargeable battery with wireless charging, haptic feedback, and two buttons. Like the original Surface Pen, it supports up to 4,096 pressure levels and tilling, but there is also the Zero force technology for better and effortless drawing.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 works with all Surface Devices and other computers that support Microsoft Pen Protocol. Still, some features are available only on the most recent Surface tablets and laptops. Before buying, check out the official compatibility documentation to see what features are available on your Surface. Also, note that you need a charger or a keyboard with wireless charging built-in.

