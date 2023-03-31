Samsung drops 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD price the hardest on World Backup Day 2023

On the occasion of World Backup Day 2023, it seems Samsung is feeling extra generous today. The company has dropped the prices of its massively popular Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen4 SSD to its lowest price ever. Interestingly enough the ones with the heatsinks are cheaper today which makes these discounts beyond irresistible. However, these are limited-time deals only and hence you will need to be fast so as to not miss out. We also have a couple of options for our UK readers too.

Get the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD with and without heatsinks at the links below:

U.S. Deals

U.K. Deals

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD TLC, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache up to 7,000MB/s: £164.99 (Amazon UK)

Corsair MP600 PRO 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD TLC, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache up to 7,000MB/sec: £169.99 (Amazon UK)

