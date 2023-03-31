Deal

Samsung drops 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD price the hardest on World Backup Day 2023

Neowin · with 0 comments

On the occasion of World Backup Day 2023, it seems Samsung is feeling extra generous today. The company has dropped the prices of its massively popular Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen4 SSD to its lowest price ever. Interestingly enough the ones with the heatsinks are cheaper today which makes these discounts beyond irresistible. However, these are limited-time deals only and hence you will need to be fast so as to not miss out. We also have a couple of options for our UK readers too.

samsung 980 pro

Get the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD with and without heatsinks at the links below:

U.S. Deals

U.K. Deals

  • Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD TLC, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache up to 7,000MB/s: £164.99 (Amazon UK)
  • Corsair MP600 PRO 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD TLC, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache up to 7,000MB/sec: £169.99 (Amazon UK)
Crucial P5 Plus

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

Report a problem with article
chatgpt logos
Next Article

Italy's data protection agency blocks ChatGPT over purported privacy infringement
wd external hard drive
Previous Article

For World Backup Day, save hundreds of dollars on WD external hard drives up to 20TB

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement