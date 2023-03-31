For World Backup Day, save hundreds of dollars on WD external hard drives up to 20TB

As we have mentioned earlier, March 31 has been named World Backup Day. Everyone needs a way to keep their important data safe, and getting an external hard drive is a great way to do just that. Amazon currently has sales on a number of WD Elements external hard drives to handle your backup needs.

Right now, you can get a WD Elements external HDD on Amazon for just $279.99. That's a huge 45 percent off its regular MSRP of $505.99. You can also get smaller WD drives for discounts, including the 12TB version for just $203.53, which is 37 percent off the MSRP, or the 16TB model for $263.76, or 41 percent off the MSRP.

The WD Elements external hard drive works with Windows PCs and can be reformatted to work with Macs. You just plug the drive in place with a USB connection and drag and drop the files that you want to save in the big roomy storage device.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.